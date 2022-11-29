World Heritage in danger: Historic center of Coro sinks due to the negligence of Chavismo

Coro and “La Vela”, emblematic places in Falcón State in western Venezuela, since 1993 are part of the World Heritage Site according to Unesco. There are more than two centuries of history that keep in their walls more than 2,500 “bahareque” houses (wattle and daub) with large windows that transport us to remote times. It is the history of the first capital of Venezuela.

By La Patilla

Nov 28, 2022

However, this beauty has been lost over the years. The rains, inclement weather and the wind, human interventions with other materials that damage the unique characteristics of the buildings and worst of all: government negligence, institutions that do nothing to rescue and preserve this historical heritage that could be a great attraction for tourists and a legacy for the next generations of Venezuelans.

After the recent rainfalls that caused extensive damage all over Falcon State, the central area of Coro was also under water and its historic houses suffered many damages, to such an extent that water damage in flooded streets can still be seen.

When walking through the historic center of Coro, it becomes clear that the authorities have not been diligent in executing the suggestions of Unesco, which seek to remove the city from the list of World Heritage in danger.

And precisely one of the recommendations was to install a drainage system, which could be the most expensive project for the Miranda Municipality. The recent floods in Coro show that it is urgent to materialize this project.

There Is Will, But Lack Of Money

Luis Felipe Díaz, Director of the Falcón State Cultural Institute, said that since 2018, the old houses have been damaged by the rains, since many belong from families that have abandoned them, others are inhabited, but most of those who live there lack money to repair them.

He acknowledges that there is an intention in the Chavista government to repair the buildings, but there is no budget, or at least large enough to comply with the requests of Unesco, which “demands, but gives nothing,” he said.

So far this year, the institute has not received resources to renovate the houses. However, they carry out revisions, inspections and have specialized master craftsmen, but there are no supplies to work with.

The only thing they have been able to carry out is the removal of debris in the areas that have collapsed and they have also placed plastic covers to protect those that are at risk, so that when it rains, they prevent those areas from getting wet.

He recalled that in 2021, the regional government adapted 217 properties, among others, churches and the cathedral. This year they have registered 60 properties in Coro as in complex conditions and another 26 in “La Vela”. Some suffered severe damage from rainfall, such as roof holes and column failures, many due to lack of maintenance or being uninhabited.

To get off the endangered list, Unesco established a series of conditions, including increased security, public lighting, home improvements, a disaster risk plan and a drainage system.

Mr. Díaz affirmed that in 2020 a drainage plan was made and it was valued at 14 million dollars, a figure that doubled in a short time. He also said that the axis has been illuminated and some houses have been painted with contributions from the government of Falcón and the Mayor’s office of Miranda. Likewise, a risk and disaster plan was prepared, which yielded a first report that will be delivered to the authorities this November.

Owners Distraught

Comercio, Bolívar, Democracia, Falcón and Zamora streets show devastated houses, stories of more than 200 years lie on the floor. Streets full of rainwater, overflowing sewage, many empty houses and others completely abandoned.

Some families have been forced to live in the middle of the ruins, because they have nowhere else to move. They also do not have enough resources to invest in the recovery of their houses, which cannot be repaired only with cement, but with a mixture of sand, lime and a little cement, apart from the fact that special construction techniques must be used to remain faithful to the story that each house tells.

Carmen Naveda, an inhabitant of a colonial house, said that the houses have already had problems for years, because despite the fact that they are in an area that should be protected, they do not receive any help. “One does something to them, but one is repaired and another side and falls. They also don’t let us use cement and that and that puts us in a bind. There is no money to repair the houses and we see how they fall little by little,” she said.

Families have gotten used to living in what is left of their houses, as happened to the Navedas, who had to start sharing rooms among themselves, while watching part of their home collapse. “We live in the middle of the ruins, while we see our house falling, some rooms are without a roof and little by little we are falling into the ruins of the place.”

The people of Coro dream of a city worthy of being visited by foreigners and enjoyed by natives, where the electricity service does not fail. That when it rains, the water is channeled away and does not remain stagnant. That this city be highlighted as a fundamental heritage for the history of Venezuela, that can be used to the maximum for tourism and recreation.

