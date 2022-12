Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window)

Claudia Díaz, la enfermera del exfallecido presidente Hugo Chávez y extesorera de la nación, fue hallada culpable de lavado de dinero en Estados Unidos.

lapatilla.com

BREAKING: The late Hugo Chavez's nurse and Venezuela's former National Treasurer has been found guilty of money laundering by a jury in south Florida.@AP story upcoming

— Joshua Goodman (@APjoshgoodman) December 13, 2022