City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants from Venezuela & other countries

The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it’s likely this is just the beginning.

By CBS News

Dec 13, 2022

The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city’s emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.

The city’s main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.

“As the days continue we’ll make sure that we’re able to respond to whatever needs may come up,” said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city’s Join Information Center. “We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.

City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.

