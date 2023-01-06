Unitary Platform in Barinas will celebrate the triumph of Sergio Garrido who conquered a stronghold of Chavismo a year ago

Next January 9th marks one year since the Democratic Unity won the governorship of Barinas, after 22 years with the Chávez family in power, so the Unitary Platform will celebrate this date to recognize the union of political parties and the strength of the popular vote.

By La Patilla

Jan 05, 2023

“I believe that the electoral results are not the real ones, I believe that I won with a greater difference in votes,” said Sergio Garrido, while sending a message to voters for the next 2024 presidential elections, to maintain confidence in the power of the vote enjoyed by civil society.

Mr. Garrido recalled the last 10 years in the fight to defeat the regime, beginning in 2013 with the victory in the mayoralties of the Barinas Municipality with José Luis Machín and Sucre Municipality with Ronald Aguilar. In these elections the opposition obtained a majority in the Municipal Council where Garrido was one of its members.

He then pointed out that in 2015 they won five of six contested seats for Barinas State in the National Assembly. In 2017, the partisan disunity led them to the defeat in the Barinas governorship with Freddy Superlano, to later amend errors and give Chavismo the biggest fall, twice, on November 21st, 2021 and on January 9th, 2022.

Antonio Bastidas, spokesman for the Unitary Platform in Barinas, announced that next Monday’s celebration will begin with a floral offering in Bolívar Square, followed by a thanksgiving mass and a public act in front of the Governor’s Office, where they invite the leadership of all political parties and civil society, to recognize the people as the architects of the democratic victory over Chavismo.

