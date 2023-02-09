Around 25% of nursing staff in Nueva Esparta have migrated abroad in the last year

Nursing in the state of Nueva Esparta has become an “export profession” and, in fact, in the last year around 25% of these professionals have migrated abroad in search of better living conditions.

The estimates were presented by Joel Graterol, President of the College of Nursing Professionals of Nueva Esparta State, who regretted that the region’s public hospitals have been left without qualified personnel.

“It is staff that was trained in different areas of expertise and has now left the country. Today we do not have nursing specialists who can transmit that experience to future generations,” insisted Mr. Graterol.

He confirmed that the deficit of qualified personnel is currently around 30% to 40%, while they continue to receive requests to emigrate abroad in search of better working conditions.

He specified that the number of members of this union in this region is close to 1,100, but it is still insufficient, since there is only one nurse for every thousand inhabitants, which means that it is below the standards established by the World Health Organization.

He pointed out that, although at the Luis Ortega Hospital they have hired new personnel, they resign the are paid the first time, since the received salary does not allow them to cover their minimum needs.

“The salary is 75 bolivars a fortnight (about $6.00 a month) and one has to spend 300 bolivars just on bus fares. One would be financing the hospital,” he explained.

