Oil workers from Falcón: “Pdvsa has deceived of us”

A group of oil workers from Falcón State protested on the morning of this Tuesday, April 4th, outside the Neoa building of the Paraguaná Refining Complex to demand answers about the pending payments that they have been owed for more than a year.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Jesús Marval, one of those affected, said that there are around 1,500 workers who are waiting for incentive payments for seven months of work. They provided their services to the oil industry through contractors, but to date they have not received payment. “We spent Christmas in white, Carnival too and we go for the same thing at Easter,” he said (in white, without answer ).

This Tuesday, PDVSA didn’t even let them into the building or speak to the manager, but citizen Víctor Urribarri came out of the main offices and from the front curb publicly reported that PDVSA still has debts with the contractors.

“He told us that PDVSA is working hard to pay the contractors, but that he would not give us a payment date, because this had not been authorized. He was the same one who told us that the payments would be made during the first quarter and we are still waiting,” he lamented.

Marval assured that they (the workers) are upset, because none the managers attended them, nor did they give them access into the building, although they have delivered many years of work to the CRP, also that it seems disrespectful that they still do not have set a payment date, when it has already passed one year from the start of billing.

He emphasized that they will continue to fight for the payment of their services, since everyone needs their money and it is a job that they did, so the industry and the contractors must catch up with the pending payments.