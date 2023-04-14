Vaccines about to be lost after more than 30 hours without electricity in two municipalities of Táchira

More than 34 continuous hours without electricity and counting in the municipalities of San Judas Tadeo, Panamericano and various sectors of Rómulo Costa in the northern part of Táchira State, where high temperatures begin to affect the operation of healthcare centers and shops. It has been known that some inhabitants are already losing their food at homes where they do not have power plants.

The serious situation would presumably put insulin and other vaccines at risk of loss due to the interruption of the “cold chain”, because they do not have enough fuel to keep running the power plant in the Coloncito Hospital, while the Umuquena healthcare center does not have an electricity generator.

The sound of the engines of electrical power plants reigns in these municipalities, where merchants, mainly ice cream parlors, butcher shops, delicatessens and groceries, try to save their merchandise while they wait for the electrical service to be restored.

These people have been forced to pay double for gasoline, that is, at 0.90 dollars per liter to be able to keep running the power plants for set hours, since they cannot keep them running continuously