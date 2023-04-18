COUPLE GOALS Paris and Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela shares unseen sweet photos of her superstar parents

Posteado en: Actualidad

PARIS and Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela has shown off some sweet unseen photos of her parents and called them an ‘it couple.’

By The U.S. Sun – Becky Pemberton

Apr 17, 2023

The eldest child of the boxing legend uploaded a video to her TikTok showing snaps of her famous mum and dad from over the years.

The 13-year-old wrote: “POV your mam and dad are that couple.”

In the 29 second clip, she shared a series of adorable pictures showing Paris and Tyson from their early days.

Some of the pics show them kissing and hugging on dates.

Others show Paris supporting Tyson at his boxing matches and celebrating his success.

A few of the photos give fans a sneak peek into their family life at home, with the Furys enjoying parties and cosy movie nights.

Mum-of-six Paris is currently expecting her seventh child with boxer husband Tyson.

Fury and Paris met at the age of 14 and married five years later when they were 20 and 19 respectively.

Daughter Venezuela soon followed and was later joined by Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Adonis, four, and Valencia, three.

Baby Athena was born prematurely in August 2021 and died for three minutes before being revived by doctors.

Previously, Paris defended her decision to take daughter Venezuela out of school at the age of 11.

Appearing on Loose Women, Paris spoke about how it is tradition for travellers to educate their kids at home.

She admitted she has experienced backlash from other parents about her choice to homeschool Venezuela, but insists she’s “not taking away any chances” from her.

Speaking on the show, Paris said: “It’s nothing new to us. It’s what our culture, our race of people as gypsies and travellers, have always done.

“We gave Venezuela the option – do you want to go to high school or be homeschooled?

“I had such a bad backlash, ‘you’ve took away her chances for this, her chance for that?’

“I haven’t took away her advantages because she will sit her levels and go through the full extent of schooling.

“When she is 15 and 16, if she wants to go into further learning, she can.”

Paris said she did three years of studying to run a beauty therapy business so she could run her own salon.

The mum continued: “I’ve told my girl, she can do everything.

“She’ll keep up to date with her studies and then when it comes to that time.

“People just look at it like ‘you’ve taken her out of school’, but that’s not the case.

“I can’t take full credit, she does have a tutor.

“Somebody comes in weekly and they do all her work, and keep her up to date with the standards she is meant to do.

“It’s going great.”

