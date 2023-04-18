New oil spill spreads through the Golfete de Coro and PDVSA ignores the cry for help of fishermen

The fishermen of the Paraguaná Peninsula in the Falcón State, denounced this Monday, April 17th, a new oil spill that covers the entire Golfete de Coro and deeply affects artisanal fishing.

By La Patilla

Apr 17, 2023

According to the fishermen, it is an oil spill in the underwater pipeline of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and that carries crude oil from Zulia to Falcón.

This leak has been recorded since April 9th, but it has gotten worse with every passing day and this Sunday afternoon, April 16th, exactly seven days after the incident began, the hydrocarbon slick spreads like a stain that affects the entire Punta Cardón and Tiguadare bays, both located in the Carirubana Municipality.

The fishermen report that the constant spills that have occurred and have become more common since 2020 have caused the death of many marine species, to the extent that there are no fish in these areas.

“We have to go further into the sea to fish and we don’t have the required conditions to do it, like gasoline, motors and boats,” said one of them.

Due to the spills, they have lost “chinchorros” (artisanal fishing nets) that have been cast in some areas and have been stained and mangled by crude oil.

They have also had losses in fishing, because they catch oil-stained fish.

The professor and marine biologist, Eduardo Klein, reported on his social networks that the oil spill has been sighted since April 9th, but there is also an oil spill from the Cardón refinery into the Gulf of Venezuela.

The specialist monitors oil spills from Venezuelan refineries through satellite images.

On April 15th, he reported on a hydrocarbon spill originating from the docks of the Amuay refinery, which extends for 5 kilometers and flows from the bay to the Gulf of Venezuela.

Until the publication of this note, PDVSA had not gone to the town to inspect the incident and afterwards send divers to repair the pipeline.

Since the constant oil spills began, the fishermen report the irregularity to PDVSA, which sends a commission to verify the information and then repair the leak.

However, no corrective measures are applied to remove the crude oil that remains in the sea.

