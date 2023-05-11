To lessen border surge, Democrats urge Biden to end Trump’s Venezuela policy

The effort, led by Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), a co-chair of Biden’s reelection campaign, sets up a major clash with another influential Democrat, Sen. Robert Menendez (N.J.), the hawkish chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who has loomed large over Biden’s reluctance to overturn President Donald Trump’s sanctions.

“Experts widely agree that broad-based U.S. sanctions — expanded to an unprecedented level by your predecessor — are a leading contributing factor in the current surge in migration,” the House lawmakers wrote in a letter to Biden obtained by The Washington Post. “We urge you to act swiftly to lift the failed and indiscriminate economic sanctions that were imposed by the prior administration.”

Other signatories of the letter include lawmakers from border states such as Rep. Nanette Barragán of California, Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona and Greg Casar of Texas as well as members of the party’s progressive wing including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The Biden administration has tallied record numbers of illegal entries across the southern border since the president took office, and Biden’s homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, said he expects such crossings to go even higher in the coming days as pandemic restrictions end.

“What we are expecting is indeed a surge,” Mayorkas said during a visit to southern Texas last week. He stressed that the situation at the border is “extremely challenging.”

A handful of cities in Texas, including El Paso and Laredo, have declared states of emergency as officials expect an influx of tens of thousands of migrants.

U.S. officials have said huge numbers of migrants at the border come from Venezuela, where Trump’s broad financial and sectoral sanctions have contributed to “difficulties in accessing food, the deterioration of social services and public goods from health care to energy to water; delays in importing essential vaccines; increases in poverty and malnutrition” and other negative outcomes, the letter’s authors argue.