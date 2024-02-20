Business owners propose a model to reactivate the economy in Venezuela’s Bolívar State

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

The commercial and business sector of Bolívar developed proposals for the construction of a sustainable economic model for the state, located in the south of the country. All this was presented to the state coordination of the Ministry of Popular Power for National Commerce, within the framework of the T1 Economic Transformation.

Pableysa Ostos / Correspondent lapatilla.com

As indicated in a press release, the proposals are part of a project that seeks coordination and harmonization in matters of taxes, law reforms, provision of services and a “circulating economy plan”.

They added that they will be holding several work tables with the intention of learning about the particular situation of each sector.

For the Provisional President of Fedecámaras Bolívar, Austerio González, the work tables represent the opportunity to get to know the particulars of economic situation throughout the region and, consequently, the solutions that contribute to the growth of productivity so that businesses may remain active and there is more job creation, as was highlighted in the press release.

“There are many obstacles, highlighting the difficulty in the supply of diesel fuel, since it is one of the essential raw inputs for the transports that move merchandise within the state,” said González.

During the debate, they emphasized several aspects that have influenced the decrease in productivity, the increase in unemployment, tax evasion, tax informality, massive closure of companies, the increase in unfair competition in the market, as well as affected the prices of goods and services due to the new cost structure, among other factors that stall the growth of the economy.

In terms of education, Violeta Salas, President of the National Association of Private Educational Institutes (Andiep), proposed the evaluation of the high cost of the garbage collection service, in addition to municipal taxes, considering that schools work with cost structures which base 70% on payroll and 30% allocated to the maintenance of structures.

That is, the increase in these areas severely affects educational institutions, which must adjust enrollment fees to be able to meet administrative expenses. A situation that, in turn, harms parents and representatives, pointed out the representatives of private education.

For his part, Omar Martínez, legal consultant for the Bolívar State Gas Station Association, said that it is necessary to increase the supply of fuel to the communities so that there can be greater mobilization.

Likewise, he asserted that their income is insufficient to pay for the cleaning services, bonuses and salaries.