Economic dependence is the main cause of gender violence in Puerto Píritu in eastern Venezuela

The Municipal Women’s Institute in Puerto Píritu launched an innovative training plan aimed at women, with the purpose of combating the high rates of gender violence derived from economic dependence. The program seeks to empower participants to create micro-businesses from the comfort of their homes.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

According to the data collected, gender violence caused or aggravated by economic dependence represents the main cause of this crime in that locality. To date, 400 women have been trained, with the expected goal of reaching 1,000 per year.

The plan, initially conceived as part of supporting victims of violence, has been expanded to cover the entire public with the aim of reducing these alarming rates.

Karla Irigorren, first lady of Peñalver Municipality, emphasized the importance of this initiative by pointing out that “gender violence has taken root in our community due to the economic dependence of women on men.”

Training is carried out on weekends, taking advantage of local potential to guarantee its effectiveness. Keily Gamero, Director of the Women’s Institute, highlighted the enthusiasm and determination of the local women to achieve economic independence and contribute to the development of the municipality through entrepreneurship.

At the end of the courses, specialized advice is provided to facilitate the creation and registration of micro-businesses, thus allowing access to banking and institutional services that support local economic growth.

For more information and registration in the training program, you are invited to contact the Municipal Women’s Institute in Puerto Píritu or the local government headquarters.