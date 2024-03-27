At least seven firefighters injured during raging fire at Venezuela’s Henri Pittier National Park (IMAGES)

Regarding the forest fire that occurred this Tuesday afternoon #26Mar in the Henri Pittier National Park, specifically in the Guamita sector of the highway that leads to Ocumare de la Costa, Aragua State, a total of 7 forest firefighters suffered burns.

lapatilla.com correspondent

According to the information provided, the affected were carrying out wildfire operations with hand tools to put out the flames.

Likewise, it was learned that traffic remains preventively restricted on the Maracay – Costa de Oro highway, due to the high flames that are affecting the areas beside the road.

According to statements from residents of the Los Rauseos sector, located in the upper part of El Limón, the rain of ashes and the cloud of smoke is “suffocating” them, which is why they are asking the authorities to better manage the forest fires that has been raging for days than they have done in recent years as it consumes the vegetal lung of Aragua State.

It was learned that there are people who are trapped on the road and were informed that they do not know if they will open the road tonight.