Madness for María Corina Machado in Guárico: “Not even Chávez at his peak had this many people”

On her second day of touring Guárico State in Venezuela’s central plains, María Corina Machado arrived on the morning of this Thursday, June 20th, to the town of Zaraza, after overcoming “fallen” trees and the intimidation of her supporters, to meet a hopeful people who desire a change in Venezuela’s political model.

Pedro Izzo || lapatilla.com correspondent

“Not even Chávez at his peak had as many people as this meeting,” shouted an elderly man, dressed in an espadrille, a “pelo de guama” hat and a white shirt, while holding an old style Venezuelan flag (seven stars).

The comment of that man from Zaraza coincided with that of dozens of local opposition leaders, who pleasantly expressed their astonishment at seeing a river of people filling Troconis and Altagracia streets in all four directions.

Robert Cabeza, agricultural producer, said he was pleased with the response of the farm workers who, given the calamities they are going through, came out to support the visit of Venezuela’s main opposition leader.

“The rural producers all came, because we believe in this opportunity of a way out that we have on July 28th. With Edmundo González until the end, to rescue our fields, so that we can continue planting and that our harvests will be worth something,” he emphasized.

Eulice Pérez, an educator from the Zaraza Municipality, celebrated that many of those who attended Machado’s rally this Thursday are public workers who, according to her, have already lost their fear.

“Zaraza changed, the workers of the teaching profession and other public organizations also changed their mentality, because they are already tired of so much intimidation and humiliation by the State. That is why today we accompany this freedomand independence effort led by María Corina Machado, representing the Unidad candidate, Edmundo González,” said Pérez.

The images left by María Corina Machado’s passage through the rural municipalities throughout Guárico State are no different from those of days ago in other states. In the plains of Guarico, what was seen was a flow of people: men, women, children, young people, the elderly, entire families with different stories and needs, but with the same cry for freedom.