Chavismo and its aberrations: The women who insulted and threatened María Corina Machado and Edmundo González in La Encrucijada get decorated

This Tuesday, Nicolás Maduro’s regime decorated the women who recently verbally attacked the presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia and the opposition leader, María Corina Machadowhile eating a sandwich at a popular road stop in La Encrucijada, Aragua State.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Texalia Vaquero, deputy to the Legislative Council and secretary of ‘Somos Venezuela’ in Mariño, along with the councilors of Mariño, Claribel Lugo and Nardy Martínez, received the distinction for their “defense of revolutionary ideals.”

The event was chaired by José Arias, president of the Legislative Council of Aragua State (Cleba), and was attended by Johana Sánchez, mayor of Mariño, and Régulo La Cruz, provisional mayor in charge of Tejerías.

This act occurs a few days after Vaquero, Lugo and Martínez were filmed insulting and verbally threatening María Corina Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia during a visit to La Encrucijada.

The video of the incident quickly went viral, generating a wave of criticism and comments on social networks both supporting and rejecting the aggressors.