Young Venezuelans in Guárico State restored with Edmundo González: “We will be part of the liberation”

Venezuela elige presidente, recibe toda la información sobre la elección suscribiéndote ahora

Young people from different municipalities of Guárico State, especially from the east of the state, gathered in Valle de la Pascua to give their unrestricted support to the opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Members of the political parties that make up the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), as well as civil society in general, agreed to continue touring the plains region, carrying the message of change, hope and unity in the face of the upcoming presidential elections on the coming 28th of July.

For Jorge Marrero, who is the state coordinator of the political organization ‘Vente Joven’, the youngsters still hope to keep working to build a nation as one without the need to leave its borders.

“Everyone is important in this fight. We young people have taken a step forward to be part of the liberation and future of the country. We are the guarantors of what happens this July 28th, so that the recovery of freedom and democracy remains for the coming years and all the generations to come,” he stated.

For his part, Orlando Delgado, a native of the town of El Socorro, stated that nothing will stop them on the path they have been working on to consolidate a new government through electoral and peaceful means.

“We young people aren’t here to improvise. We come to be part of the organization, mobilization, communication and everything that is necessary to achieve victory and liberate our country. We will be part of this independence feat, we will be part of freedom,” he stated.