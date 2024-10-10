Venezuelan tourism entrepreneurs in Nueva Esparta State implement actions to overcome a bad streak of school vacations next December

Entrepreneurs from the tourism and hotel sectors of the islands of Margarita and Coche, Nueva Esparta State (the islands of Margarita, Coche and Cubagua), are striving to overcome the bad streak suffered during the recent school vacation season during the next December holiday season.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Jesús Irausquín, President of Fedecámaras Nueva Esparta, announced that they are adopting strategies to attract a significant flow of tourists for the Christmas season.

“Airlines and travel agencies are presenting offers and providing financing for tickets and accommodation, and that will somehow have an impact in us having a better season, given that the last season that just passed did not meet the expectations of the business sector,” said the trade union leader.

With these statements, Irausquín reaffirmed what was stated days ago by the President of the National Federation of Hotels of Venezuela (Fenahoven), Alberto Vieira, who admitted a decrease in hotel occupancy during the past holiday season due to the closure of air connections.

“We have been greatly affected by the issue of connectivity and we have lost about 15,000 air seats and this considerably affects hotel activity,” he said.

He stated that the percentages obtained in the month of August show that the Capital Region had a better performance, while detailing that the occupancy of Caracas and Miranda closed at 42%, that of La Guaira at 44% and Nueva Esparta at just 28%.

Vieira also said that in August 2023 hotel occupancy was 44% nationwide, while this year it only reached 24%, which translates into a considerable decrease of close to 50%.