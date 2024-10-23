Venezuela’s fuel supply deficiencies cause long queues to fill up in San Juan de los Morros

Venezuela’s failures in the distribution of fuel were evident this Tuesday, October 22nd, at the main service stations in San Juan de los Morros, capital of Guárico State.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

Long queues of vehicles were observed on Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of the Las Palmas distributor and at the Imataca gas station in the central area, two of the internationally priced gasoline service stations in this capital.

At least 3 of 6 fuel stations were closed during the last 24 hours, which makes it difficult to purchase fuel readily.

For more than a week now, there have been long lines to fill up with gasoline and diesel fuel, a situation that is also affecting the public transport sector in the city and state.