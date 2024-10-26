Murder of Edwin Santos in Venezuela: Details on how the body of the VP leader was found in Apure state

This Friday, October 25th, the lifeless body of the democratic political leader of Voluntad Popular in the state of Apure was found. He had been missing since Wednesday, October 23, after leaving his home in El Nula, San Camilo parish of the José Antonio Páez municipality, bound for El Piñal, Táchira State.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

The body of the businessman, radio announcer and campaign manager of the ‘Comando ConVzla’ in the San Camilo parish, was found face down in the wooded area of the La Arenosa sector, via El Nula, near the highway, with evidence of having been beaten and tortured.

On Thursday, October 24th, Santos’ relatives, as well as the opposition political leadership and leaders of the Catholic Church demanded proof of life for Edwin Santos, a political member of the regional team of the Voluntad Popular (VP) party that works in El Nula.

Preliminary information indicated that Santos was detained by SEBIN (Bolivarian Intelligence Service) officials in Guasdualito. However, it was not until this Friday that his whereabouts were known.

So far, the police authorities have not made any statements on the matter.

For their part, democratic opposition political leaders lamented the death of this social fighter from Alto Apure and demand justice for Santos.