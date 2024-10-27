Venezuelan human rights activist Nélida Sánchez completed two months of arbitrary detention

The non-governmental organization Súmate, dedicated to the defense of human rights in Venezuela, denounced that Nélida Sánchez, its National Coordinator of Citizen Training and recognized defender of human rights, has remained imprisoned for two months on October 26, 2024, under accusations that the NGO describes as arbitrary and without any legal basis.

lapatilla.com

Through a statement released on its social networks, NGO Súmate expressed its concern about Sánchez’s detention conditions and noted that the activist has been the victim of procedural irregularities that have prolonged her confinement.

Sánchez was arrested on August 26th, 2024 on charges that the organization says are “fabricated” with the aim of silencing her work in favor of citizen participation and electoral transparency in Venezuela.

Since her arrest, Súmate’s legal team has warned about Sánchez’s precarious state of health, as well as the authorities’ refusal to grant her the right to defense. The organization demands her immediate release and an international statement in defense of the activist’s fundamental rights.

“This is a direct reprisal against those who promote democracy and human rights in Venezuela. We ask for the support of the international community to put an end to this arbitrary detention that only seeks to intimidate and silence dissenting voices,” Súmate stated in its public complaint.

Sánchez is recognized for her career in citizen training and her active work in defense of human rights in Venezuela. The case has generated rejection in various international human rights organizations, which have expressed concern about the increase in cases of criminalization against activists in Venezuela.